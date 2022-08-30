In joint Merdeka and Malaysia Day message, Christian Federation urges govt to not add to those calling for early GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): The Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) today urged the government to not add to the voices calling for an early 15th general election (GE15) nor to bicker over personal and party interests for the good of the Malaysian Family.

In a statement, it also remembered social activist Amri Che Mat, Pastor Raymond Koh, Pastor Joshua Hilmy and Ruth Sitepu, who were all victims of an enforced disappearance as declared by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

The statement, which was released to mark Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day, was signed by CFM chairman Orthodox Christian Very Reverend Philip Thomas Cor Episcopa and his three vice-chairmen: Roman Catholic Archbishop Simon Poh, Anglican Bishop Datuk Danald Jute, and Protestant Reverend Eu Hong Seng.

“Their families continue to ask and to seek information from the government and the police as to their whereabouts. They are the missing members of our Malaysian Family,” the group representing the Christian community in Malaysia said.

It added: “Let us not forget that many others have died in police cells and the immigration detention centres under suspicious circumstances that need clear explanations to their family members.”

Besides that, it also urged the government to look after the needy and marginalised, particularly the urban poor, disabled, and the Orang Asli communities in connection with its theme of Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama (Malaysian Family Stronger Together).

The government needs to mobilise experts and all Malaysians to ensure policies and mechanisms are in place to deal with climate change, food and water shortages and the need for a safe and secure environment, it said.

“We strongly call on the government to enact policies and mechanisms to assist those who have used up much if not all of their personal and retirement savings in the past two years due to income and business losses in order that they be given opportunities to build up their finances. This is so that they may retire comfortably in the later years of their life,” it added. — Malay Mail