Ismail Sabri denies pressure and sack threat from party top leadership at Umno’s weekend meet

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 30): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today denied that he had been threatened with expulsion from Umno if he refused to bow to demands from its supreme council to call for general election this year.

The Umno vice-president described the atmosphere at the Umno supreme council meeting last Saturday evening as mesra — Malay for friendly — even though he had been the target of jibes and jeers from Umno grassroots leaders who attended a special briefing with party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier in the afternoon.

“No such thing,” he replied to reporters who asked him for comment that Umno had been pressuring him and that he would be sacked as vice-president and even expelled from the party if he did not comply with the top leadership’s wishes.

“Our discussion in the supreme council meeting was friendly. No issue. Sometimes, outsiders see differently,” he added after addressing civil servants at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here.

He maintained that there were no internal problems in Umno and played down differences of opinion as “normal” and to be “celebrated”. – Malay Mail

