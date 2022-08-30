Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival to be held from Sept 1 to 10

KUCHING (Aug 30): About 170 stalls will be set up for the 19th Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival which will be held along Carpenter Street and Ewe Hai Street from Sept 1 to 10.

The organising committee advisor Sih Hua Tong said after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee has decided to bring the festival back this year as a celebration of traditional cultures and racial harmony.

“Initially, we were not sure whether the mooncake festival can proceed due to the pandemic but after we saw that Kuching Festival Fair 2022 was allowed to go on, we decided to start planning for it,” he said during a press conference on the festival at a local restaurant here yesterday.

Sih said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will be representing Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to officiate at the opening ceremony of the festival on Sept 1.

Sih thanked the organising committee led by Kapitan Lim Chuan Chan, who is the chairman of Kuching Old Market Community Association for spearheading the preparation works for the festival as well as the government agencies and community leaders for their support.

“We are pleased and felt privileged that out of the 10 nights of the festival, most of the nights our invited guests of honour have agreed to grace the festival,” said Sih, who pointed out one guest of honour will be invited for each night of the festival.

Among the invited guests of honour are Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; founding member of the festival, Datuk Lily Yong, Chinese Consul-General in Kuching Xing Weiping; state Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and federal Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The festival will be held starting from 5pm to around 11pm, and the roads that will be closed are Carpenter Street, Ewe Hai Street, China Street, Upper China Street and Bishopsgate Street.

“The public is advised to park their vehicles at Plaza Merdeka shopping mall, along the Kuching Waterfront, behind Tian Hou Temple and the parking space at St Thomas’ Cathedral.”

Sih said compared to the previous years, there will be a greater participation from the Malay and Dayak communities in this festival.

Among the activities planned for the 19th Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival are lion dance performance, mooncake cutting and making event, ‘ngajat’ orang ulu, ‘ngajat’ Bidayuh, ‘ngajat’ Iban, lantern walk, karaoke, choir, cultural dances of various ethnic groups, taekwondo and mix martial arts performance.

He said the Social Security Organisation (Socso) will also be setting up booth during the 10-day festival to assist the public in checking their monthly contributions and other related information.

Sih said the festival in previous years had attracted about 150,000 visitors.