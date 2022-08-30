Mayor: No place for personal agenda in associations

ALOR SETAR (Aug 30): Those involved or wanting to be part of any association, especially non-profit organisations (NGOs), must not bring their personal agenda in.

In making this call, Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said such practice would beat the exact purpose of the association.

“Not only that, I believe this violates the constitution set by the authoritative bodies such as the RoS (Registrar of Societies) or pertaining to sports bodies, the National Sports Commission.

“Any association must focus on the very foundation that it is laid upon – if it’s a welfare NGO (non-governmental organisation), then the focus must be on welfare-related programmes; if it’s a sports body, then the focus must be on the athletes and the development programmes.

“It cannot serve to accommodate any individual’s personal agenda, which not only goes against the constitution of the association, but in time, it could destroy all the good work and achievements that have been accomplished over the years, posing the risk of the association being abolished,” he said when met after attending the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF) at a hotel here last weekend, which was called in conjunction with the 51st Mr Malaysian Bodybuilding Championships.

It was the first AGM held after a hiatus of two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the election for new MBBF office-bearers for the 2022-2025, Wee was re-elected as one of the five vice-presidents (VPs) of the federation.

Maj-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Dr Ahmad Badrus Othman of Kedah is now the president, while former honorary-secretary Lt-Com (Rtd) Kamaruzaman Kadir of Negeri Sembilan is the deputy president.

The other VPs are Rosman@Asik Hussain Thalha’ of Selangor, Abd Aziz Ahmad (Perlis), Joannes @ John Staneslous (Sabah), and Abdul Karim Abdullah (Kedah).

The honorary-secretary is Major (Rtd) Syed Fairus Syed Ali (Negeri Sembilan), while the treasurer is Subramaniam Ganapathy (Melaka).

Sarawak is also represented in the MBBF executive committee (exco) by George Awi William, who is president of Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association and vice-president of Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA). He will be working together with fellow exco members Major Kamsul Abdul Karim (Armed Forces), Suryati A Wahab (Johor), Khairul Azwan Abd Gani (Perlis), Mohd Sauffee Hassan Masri (Pahang), and Ahmad Shaifol Affendi Yahya (Perak).

Wee, who is also SBBA president, expressed his delight over George being inducted into the MBBF exco.

“George has been leading the Sarawak team in many Mr Malaysia editions, including this one where he teamed up with Dr Malvern Abdullah. They both are familiar faces in the Malaysian bodybuilding fraternity.

“I am sure George can contribute significantly to the MBBF.

“Having known him personally for many years, I know that his true intention is to really develop Sarawak bodybuilding, capitalising on his knowledge and experience in this sport,” said Wee.

On MBBF’s 2022-2025 line-up, Wee said every member would continue to uphold the legacy left behind by Datuk Wira Gan Boon Leong.

Gan, the longest-serving president of the MBBF, passed away on Aug 15 this year, at age 84.

Hailed as the ‘Father of Malaysian Bodybuilding’, he won the Mr Asia 1956 championship title in Jakarta, and received the Mr Universe Honorary Championship title in 2000.