Nanga Machan bridge completed

SIBU (Aug 30): The new 130m Nanga Machan reinforced concrete beam bridge across Sungai Kanowit in Kanowit has been completed.

According to the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) website, the project also included road upgrading of the existing 9.5km dirt road to R1 Standard.

“With this project completed, the people of Machan can now have enhanced road connectivity to Rumah Upoi, Rumah Sandom, Rumah Petay and Machan town,” it stated.

The infrastructure project was implemented by Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda) under Recoda.