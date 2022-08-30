Over 1,300 expected at Global Muslim Business Forum 2022 from Oct 19 to 20

KUCHING (Aug 30): More than 1,300 participants from Muslim and non-Muslim countries are expected to attend the Global Muslim Business Forum 2022 in Kuching from Oct 19 to 20, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

To be held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), Awang Tengah said the key highlights of the forum include the launching of Global Muslim Business Leaders Council, which aims to promote and strengthen the economy by working in partnership with governments to unlock investments and promote the halal economy.

He also said the forum, themed ‘The Rise of the Global Islamic Economy: Recovering in the Post-Pandemic Era’, is set to create a stronger collaboration and partnership among the Muslims and wider community to refocus their role in adopting sustainable development and green practices.

“Heads of State, leaders and key business figures from the Muslim and non-Muslim countries are invited to share their insights on the global Islamic economy in the Post-Pandemic Era,” he told a press conference after chairing the organising commitee meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Awang Tengah, who is the forum’s main organising committee chairman, revealed that the forum is jointly organised by the Sarawak government together with the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is invited to grace the gala dinner on Oct 19 where he is expected to share his view on the role of Malaysia to spearhead in global Islamic economy and to promote share prosperity.

The Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud will be the guest-of-honour at the gala dinner and awards ceremony.

“The awards ceremony for business excellence and lifetime achievement will also be held as a recognition of the business leaders’ contribution to the prosperity of global society,” he said..

According to him, the forum will also highlight the business and investment opportunities in Sarawak, particularly in renewable energy, new economy such hydrogen, oil and gas sector.

Awang Tengah said the two-day business matching session will open up opportunities for investors to explore potential business and investment in Sarawak.

“The forum is expected to attract more than 1,300 participants from across the regions, who will attend either physically, or virtually to explore and establish strategic alliances with Sarawak.

“Domestic local small and medium enterprises are encouraged to participate this forum, which will provide a platform to connect to potential Halal market across the globe,” he said.

He also announced that State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki will be the chairman of the working committee of the forum.

Meanwhile, KSI president Tan Sri Michael Yeoh said the organising committee expects participants to come from at least 20 countries.

These include all the Asean countries, and those under Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

“We also expect participants from non-Muslim countries such as Great Britain, Australia, Japan and other countries,” he added.