Pakatan may be young but ‘we’re not stupid’, Rafizi tells Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): Pakatan Harapan’s Rafizi Ramli continued his offensive against Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today in a verbal battle of their respective coalitions.

The PKR deputy president mocked Muhyiddin and his cohort of ministers as being outdated and failing to recognise the capabilities or potential among younger Malaysians even as they sought the vote of the Undi18 group in the next general election.

“In PN, young people do not make decisions. The function of leaders in their 40s and below in PN is only to follow those who are two or three decades older.

“This is the culture of the party that is trying to attract the votes of the youth, who make up the majority of voters this time,” Rafizi said in a statement.

The former Pandan MP who is seeking a comeback in GE15 accused Muhyiddin of making excuses while attempting to team up with PH for the coming election.

“It is better for Muhyiddin to publicly state that PN wants to cooperate with PH in the interests of personal gain and power (not in national interest) because we are not stupid.

“We may be young but we’re not stupid,” Rafizi added.

He sought to convince Malaysians that they should vote for PH in the coming election.

“If we become the government, we will administer with our principles and ideas. If we remain the Opposition, we’ll make sure the government does not embezzle public funds,” he said.

“This is more dignified than teaming up just to gain power,” he added.

Rafizi was responding to Muhyiddin’s dismissal of PH and PN partnering each other to best the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition in the elections.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin insisted that the rejection was solely Rafizi’s personal opinion and was not reflective of PH’s top leadership.

Rafizi previously said that PKR is the lynchpin of PH and that if the coalition were to ally with PN for the sole reason of defeating BN in the election, it would be a prelude to another government instability for Malaysia. — Malay Mail