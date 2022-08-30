Sabah Masters set to make comeback this year



KOTA KINABALU (Aug 30): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has given the State Government’s endorsement for the revival of the Sabah Masters international golf tournament after a lapse of three years.

He agreed an international golf tournament that brings together top-notch professional players from the Asia Pacific region would go a long way not only in promoting the sport but also exposing Sabah as a tourism destination to the golfing world.

The Chief Minister said this during a meeting with the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) delegation led by chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai together with the professional golf tour organiser, One Asia President and Chief Executive Officer Kuma Krishna Muthuraja.

STB, as the brand owner of the Sabah Masters, has given the rights to One Asia to manage and organise the tournament proposed to be held in late November.

The proposed venue is Dalit Bay Golf and Country Club.

In his briefing to Hajiji, Kuma said besides Malaysia, top professional golfers from Thailand, Korea, Australia, Philippines are among those expected to come.

Also in the delegation were STB Chief Executive Officer, Noredah Othman and Deputy CEO/Chief Financial Officer, Julinus Jeffrey Jimit.