Sabah welcomes concerts, not ideologies that threaten unity

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 30): Concerts featuring international artistes are not a threat of any kind other than a form of entertainment, said National Armada Vice Chief Ceasar Mandela Malakun.

“Sabah welcomes concerts including those that feature international artistes. We have hosted such events before and there was never a problem. Sabahans are peace-loving people who won’t go out to protest just because someone says so,” he said.

“What we see as threats are ideologies that can divide and disunite us, and destroy this racial and religious harmony that we have cherished for generations,” he said in response to the warning by PAS Youth that there would be nationwide protests unless such scheduled events were cancelled.

Mandela, who is also Political Secretary to the Sabah Chief Minister stressed that what Sabahans must continue to reject are ideologies that could destroy the unity in diversity that has been Sabah’s proud identity.

“Besides, Sabahans are moderate people who live by common sense. We have been living in harmony despite being of different ethnicity and religions, and we have mutual respect for one another,” he said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Mandela noted that music and songs have the universal power to unite people of all races and religions.

“As a universal language, music unites people across cultures and can comfort people in times of hardship.

Music and songs are all around us. They provide powerful stories, inspiration, and joy in their messages. They can also be a force for change, serving as a voice for social advocacy and enhancing mutual understanding between different cultures,” he said.

He also said that organisers of concerts featuring international artistes would find the state a perfect venue because Sabah is a land of music and songs.

“Sabahans appreciate the value of music and songs because these are closely part of every ethnic community in Sabah and we pass them down from generation to generation. And what unites us is that songs and music from one ethnic community are appreciated and enjoyed by others. This is one of the trademarks of Sabahans,” he said.

PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari recently called on the government to cancel scheduled concerts featuring international artists and warned that unless this gets done, there would be nationwide protests.

He said they encouraged hedonism and were incompatible with the norms and values of Muslim life in Malaysia.

“We will not hesitate to mobilise resistance throughout the country if (this call) is ignored,” he was quoted as saying in a report.

His posting on Facebook was made in the wake of a concert held by American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently.

However, Ahmad Fadhli seemingly turned around on the issue when he suggested that concerts by international artistes would be allowed after all, including in three states run by PAS, as long as the stars do not lead a “deviant lifestyle.”

He said the party would not stop any concerts from being held in Kelantan, Terengganu, or Kedah if they did not go against the local culture.