Sabah youths to receive coconut processing training

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 30): Twenty-four youths from rural Sabah have been recruited by a coconut processing factory in Batu Pahat, Johor, to undergo on-the-job training.

Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Datuk Dr Roland Chia, said that the youths will be placed at the largest Linaco coconut processing factory at Batu Pahat.

“They will undergo the on-the-job training while waiting for the factory in Langkon to be completed four years from now,” he said.

Dr Roland added that once the factory in Langkon, which is situated in Kota Marudu is completed, the youths will be given the option to return and work in Langkon as supervisors or management staff and train new workers.

Speaking at a dinner ceremony for the 24 youths at Kopi Ping restaurant near here on Monday, Dr Roland also said that this was the best example of human capital development for rural youths where they will have the opportunity to improve their economy and help bring betterment to their own district and build the state’s economy.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Linaco, Alex Yong said that all the trainees recruited are from Paitan and Pitas in Kudat.

“This is the first intake. We will carry out an intake every month throughout the State until we reach the ideal workers capacity to carry out the factory’s operation in Langkon, Kota Marudu, which will be opened later,” he said.

Yong added their factory in Langkon will need 2,000 workers to carry out the daily operation.

He said that all the trainees will be working at Batu Pahat and will be given free lodging, water, electricity and free afternoon meal as well as free transport to their workplace.

“They will be offered a monthly salary of RM1,500 and those with higher qualifications will be offered a higher wage.

“Paitan and Pitas are selected as the first location for the enrolment of trainees because both districts are the poorest in Malaysia,” he said.

He said that the trainees will be allowed to return to Sabah after a year of working in Johor and in the event of an emergency, they will be allowed to return for a certain period.

He said that the site for the factory in Langkon has an area of 70 acres and will require basic facilities such as ample water and electricity supplies.

“If the supply is inadequate, we are planning to construct our own water treatment plant and will discuss with Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) for additional electricity supply.

“Now, Linaco has 5,000 acres of coconut plantation in Paitan to meet the processing of 800,000 coconuts daily.

“We use two high quality coconut breeds which are Tacunan and Sampoorna,” he said to the media on Monday evening.

Aside from that, Linaco also welcomes smallholders to plant the Tacunan coconut that will be supplied by Linaco.

Alex said that they will pay 80 sen for every kilogramme of coconut planted by the smallholders.

“We also encourage other farmers to join us in the coconut farming programme.

“Linaco now exports food products and non-food products based on coconuts to 40 countries all over the world, of which the United States of America is the main importer.

“We will produce all downstream products based on coconuts without any wastage,” he said.

He said that all the efforts concerned involved RM200 million in investment for Sabah.