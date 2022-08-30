Sagah: Proposal to develop Serian must be implementable, practical

KUCHING (Aug 30): Any proposal for the long term development of Serian must be implementable and practical, said Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Besides that, he added, the proposals must also be really attractive for investors.

The Tarat assemblyman acknowledged that very often the development master plans made by the consultants looked very attractive and good but many were not implementable and practical.

“Of course, I believe Serian can become an industrial area but it would be most practical for light and highly skilled industry, not for heavy industry, because light industry can easily bring the people and is practical.

“For example, if you were to develop hitech industry in Serian, it must be light hitech industries that just need the brain.

“Things like this are more implementable and practical,” he told reporters during a tea break of the Thinking Lab for Serian Master Plan Study 2020 to 2030 at the Function Hall, State Government Administrative Centre here yesterday.

Sagah believed that what makes Serian attractive for investors is the cost of living, which is lower compared to Kuching, and its green environment, making it a good place for living.

On the current status of the Master Plan itself, he said it is still at the study stage by the consultant and not finalised.

He said after the thinking lab the proposal might be submitted to the state Economic Planning Unit (EPU), which may propose it to the state government.

He reiterated that as much as he wanted Serian to be developed, every proposal or study must be practical to implement.

“The study by consultants should also include how to implement them and who will operate them.

“For example in the Tebedu industrial area, what kind of industry should be operating there; is there any investor or company willing to operate there, this must be seriously considered,” he said.