Sarawak govt wins ‘black hole’ defamation suit against Chong Chieng Jen

KUCHING (Aug 30): The Kuching High Court today ruled in favour of the Sarawak government and the Sarawak Financial Authority (SFA) in the ‘black hole’ defamation suit brought against Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai, in his judgement today, said the defendant’s impugned words or statement was in fact defamatory to the plaintiffs.

“As regard to previous defenses pleaded by the defendant of inter alia (among other things), the court has failed to prove any justification, fair comment and qualified privileges.

“The court further finds the plaintiffs to have proved actual malice on the part of the defendant,” said Siew.

He awarded damages in the sum of RM150,000, and RM50,000 in legal cost to be paid by the defendant to the plaintiff.

The court also allowed an injunction order restraining the defendant whether by himself, his servants or agents or otherwise from publishing or causing to be published the same or similar words or statements.

The defendant, through his lawyer Michael Kong, attempted to appeal against the decision today, asking for a stay of execution for the monetary judgment.

“My first point would be that there will be serious irrevocable damage if the government chooses to execute the judgment today.

“If the defendant fails to pay the government as ordered by the court, he may be bankrupt if bankruptcy proceedings are initiated against him and this would mean that he has to vacate his member of parliament and ADUN (state assemblyman) status,” said Kong.

Kong added that this would have a domino effect whereby a by-election will have to be called in Sarawak for the Padungan sate constituency.

“This would cost millions of taxpayers money. The financial constraints or impact suffered by everyone due to Covid-19. This is also a special circumstance,” he said.

He pointed out that the case is the first in Malaysia involving the government filing a suit against a private individual.

Sarawak legal advisor Dato Sri JC Fong, however, requested the court for the defendant to file a formal application.

Siew then informed that the court is not prepared to grant any stay on the oral application by Kong.

“The defendant is however at liberty to file a formal application of stay with a certificate of urgency if so implied. Upon such filing, the court will attend to it immediately,” said Siew.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP, was sued by the state government and SFA for defamation over allegations he made in 2013. He alleged that RM11 billion from state coffers had gone missing in a ‘black hole’.

The state government and SFA were represented in the case by Fong and state legal officer Oliver Chua while Chong was represented by Kong and Chong Siew Chiang.