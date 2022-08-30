SCENIC’s building will accelerate tech programmes in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 30): Sabah Creative Economy and Innovation Centre (SCENIC) is hoping that its newly launched building could help to increase the level of awareness on technology and creativity programmes in the state.

The centre’s general manager, Viviantie Sarjuni, said that the building is meant to be used as a common place for everyone.

“It is for every Sabahan to come together to kick start discussion and potential collaborations.

“This building belongs to the people of Sabah and we want the future innovators, makers, leaders, and unicorn startups to be produced from this centre.

“Therefore, I would like to invite stakeholders from all sectors, be it government, corporates, higher learning institutions and non-governmental organisations to come and utilise the facilities in this building.” she said in a statement.

Viviantie said the building located at RBF5 Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park in Sepanggar, which was launched on Monday, provides several facilities.

Among them is a networking space, animation room, audio room, creative room, event hall, co-working space and makerspace among others. It can accommodate up to 200 people at one time.

It also provides latest technology equipment such as computers, 3D printers, animation software, device audio, video and camera.

The building will also have the first accredited training centre Toon Boom, which is under the supervision of SCENIC Creative Academy.

Apart from that, SCENIC building will work together with the upcoming Digital IoT Sandbox centre at the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry building at Wisma Bandaraya here.

Permanent Secretary to the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, Zainudin Aman, who launched the building, said the state cabinet had on August 16, 2019 approved SCENIC’s initiative in driving the state’s economy through three cores- technology and innovation, creative and innovation-based entrepreneurship.

“This (SCENIC) facility is established to meet the demands of the grassroots community to collaborate together and not be left behind in the aspects of science, technology and innovation.

“With the launching of this building, I expect more programmes to be carried out and produce more human capital. To SCENIC, continue your efforts by helping more people in Sabah and form a very strong ecosystem to develop Sabah in many aspects and perspectives.”