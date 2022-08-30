Sri Aman Interchange open to road users starting tomorrow

KUCHING (Aug 30): The Sri Aman Interchange at KM13 (Entulang Lalang) Jalan Serian-Sri Aman and KM11 (Pakit) Jalan Sri Aman-Betong will be open on Aug 31.

Road users are advised to be more careful when driving in this area during the opening period, said the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak in a notice.

It also requested road users be on the alert and to comply with all traffic management for safety, especially since the lane has been upgraded to a two-way street.

“The contractor will provide updates should there be any changes to the date or location involved with this opening.

“Road users are advised to plan their journey ahead,” it said.

For further enquiries or to report any complaints related to traffic flow, please call the JKR Sarawak South Zone Office (Pan Borneo Highway Unit) at 082-619125.