State govt identifying operator for English tea house

KUCHING (Aug 30): The Sarawak government is in the midst of identifying a potential operator for an English-style Tea House under construction near Fort Margherita here, says Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister could not provide the latest progress on the project but was told work is going well.

“The English-style Tea House is a beautification project in the area. The water cascade is completed, and below the water cascade is the English-style Tea House, which is slightly delayed,” he said in response to a question during a press conference here yesterday.

However, he expected the new tourism icon to be completed soon and is seeking a potential operator.

“Our Premier wants visitors to bring back the old days-how the old English-style Tea House was run with somebody serving in English-kind of attire.

“Hopefully within this year,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim informed that the International Dragon Boat Race to be held in October has attracted 2,600 foreign peddlers from 17 nations, with the United States sending in the largest team.

According to him, the state has turned down some nations so there would not be too many preliminary rounds.

He said it would be a major international event given that a similar event hosted by Sabah recently only attracted three countries.

“International juries, the professionals, have to be brought in for our International Dragon Boat Race.

“One week after the International Dragon Boat Race, we will have our Sarawak Regatta, and then the Miss International Tourism with 60 countries participating,” he revealed.