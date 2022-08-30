Street protest if Hadi not arrested, prosecuted, says Peter John

KUCHING (Aug 30): Global Human Rights Federation Malaysia (GHRFM) is considering street protest if Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang is not arrested and prosecuted in court for sedition.

“Arrest and charge Abdul Hadi Awang or we do a street protest,” said its vice secretary Peter John Jaban in a press statement yesterday.

He also insisted that action should be taken against Abdul Hadi for his seditious remarks against non-Muslims in Malaysia.

“Any investigation against Abdul Hadi is being confined to minor charges under Section 505 (c) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing offensive and menacing content. This is far bigger than that.

“Why is he only being investigated under Section 505(C) and Section 233?” he asked, adding the police should also investigate and charge him for sedition.

Peter, who is also a social activist, said Abdul Hadi should have been investigated under various provisions of criminal law for his extreme racial slur in an Aug 20 Facebook post.

Among the provisions, he added, are Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and/or Section 298 of the Penal Code for uttering words, writing on public postings among others with deliberate intent to wound the religious feeling of any person; Section 298A of the Penal Code (causing disharmony, disunity or feeling of enmity, hatred or ill will or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity on grounds of religion), Section 504 of the Penal Code (intentional insult with intent to provoke, breach of the peace) and Section 124B (whoever by any means directly or indirectly commits an activity detrimental to parliamentary democracy shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to twenty years).

“Abdul Hadi’s comments are particularly dangerous. It is one thing to preach discord to a small group of fanatics, though this is bad enough in a multi-cultural nation. But it is entirely another to use this hate speech for political position.

“This goes to the very heart of our democracy and proper representation of all races and faiths in our government. Abdul Hadi must never hold political office again. His continuing position in any government is an affront to all non-Muslims and he must be arrested immediately and charged for his remarks,” Peter said while urging the police not to take public complaints lightly.

On Aug 20, Abdul Hadi in his Facebook page wrote that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras made up the bulk of what he termed the “roots of corruption”.

“With Abdul Hadi Awang aiming to use such inflammatory rhetoric for political gain in GE15, unlike other extremist preachers before him, his statements are a direct threat to Malaysia’s secular democracy,” said Peter.

Recently, Sarawak ministers and politicians have called for Hadi Awang to be banned from entering the state, while several NGOs lodged police reports against the PAS president.