S’wak Energy: Full capacity, performance testing at Tg Kidurong CCCP next month

KUCHING (Aug 30): Sarawak Energy will be conducting full capacity and performance testing on its newly commissioned Block 1 and 2 of Tanjung Kidurong Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) in Bintulu next month.

Sarawak Energy in a release said the tests will be run in a fully controlled environment over selected days to test the respective blocks’ full capacity and performance.

“The full capacity and performance testing will be carried out at Block 2 on Sept 1 at 2.30pm and ends on Sept 11 at 3am. For Block 1, the testing will commence on Sept 19 at 2.30pm and ends on Sept 29 at 3am.

“The critical test phases which will run for a duration of one hour are scheduled at 2.30pm on Sept 1 for Block 2; and at 2.30pm on Sept 19 for Block 1 respectively,” the utility company said.

The RM3.1 billion expansion of Tanjung Kidurong CCPP began in Q4 2016 to replace the power station’s old open cycle turbines, with each block is designed to provide a total output of 421MW for an additional installed generation capacity of 842MW into the power system.

It said the blocks are part of Sarawak Energy’s ongoing efforts to build a modern power system that provides reliable electricity supply for Sarawak’s development and power its growth.

“The new blocks utilise advanced gas turbine technology and are more efficient, generating higher output with lower emissions, and meet the growing demand of Sarawak’s organic customers as well as bulk customers at Samalaju Industrial Park.

“As part of normal procedures, Sarawak Energy is also informing the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, relevant agencies and the public.

“While overall electricity supply is expected to be unaffected over the period of testing, Sarawak Energy’s generation, transmission and distribution teams are supporting the safe and smooth completion of the blocks’ testing,” it said.