Swinburne Sarawak awards posthumous degree to Indonesian student

KUCHING (Aug 30): Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak today awarded a scroll to an Indonesian student who passed away earlier this year.

The late Adrian Prakasa from Jakarta, Indonesia graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (Robotics and Mechatronics) from the university.

His scroll was received by his older brother Agung during the university’s graduation ceremony at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

The scroll was presented by Swinburne University of Technology vice-chancellor and president Prof Pascale Quester.

Agung said he was very proud of what his brother had achieved.

“I am very proud of what my brother has achieved and I am honoured to be here to finish what he started,” he told reporters when met after the ceremony.

He said he was attending the graduation ceremony with his father.

However, he declined to comment further on his late brother’s passing and only said his younger brother had passed away in January this year.