Two Sabahans appointed as ambassadors

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 30): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor expressed hope that more qualified Sabahans will be appointed as ambassadors of Malaysia in the future.

Hajiji said this after receiving a courtesy call from Malaysia’s Ambassador to Croatia, Kennedy Mayong Onon at his office in Menara Kinabalu on Tuesday.

Kennedy who hails from Tuaran, received his appointment as ambassador to Croatia from Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah in June last year.

On the same day, another Sabahan, Papar-born Francisco Munis also received his appointment as Malaysia’s ambassador to Hungary.

Hajiji who is also state Finance Minister said he is very proud with the appointment of Sabahans as the country’s ambassadors.

“Not many Sabahans were appointed as ambassadors. I am proud that a Tuaran-born Sabahan has been given the trust to serve as the Malaysian ambassador to the Republic of Croatia.

“We hope that more Sabahans will also be given the trust to serve as ambassadors in the future,” he added.