Uggah: Improved public service delivery will positively impact state’s economic devt

KUCHING (Aug 30): The Innovative and Creative Convention (ICC) is an important tool towards service enhancement and delivery, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said an improved public service delivery will in turn positively impact the state’s economic development.

“An innovative and creative convention can generate ideas the ministry can benefit from in many ways, including effective service delivery, meeting key performance indicators, resolving public complaints and proposing new innovations to replace conventional methods,” he said when officiating the closing of a mini Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development ICC on Monday night.

He added this would help meet quality standards, boost an organisation’s image as well as increase income.

Uggah also hoped there would be a platform for the ministry’s employees to present innovative and creative initiatives to improve their work culture so as to achieve the objectives under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“Let us all continue to work as a cohesive, forward-looking and determined team ready to face any challenges in the next eight years.”

During the ICC, the Ta ‘Rom team from Limbang division emerged as the champion while the first runner-up was the team from the Public Works Department Central Region office and second-runner up was awarded to the team from the Kuching Port Authority.

A total of eight teams took part in the mini convention.

Among those in attendance at the closing ceremony were Deputy Minister Datuk Majang Renggi, permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yaw and State JKR Director Richard Tajan.