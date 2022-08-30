Who betrayed who? Warisan asks

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 30): Parti Warisan has made it clear that it disagreed with the bi-partisan cooperation between the government and Pakatan Harapan through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last year.

According to Warisan vice president Terrence Siambun, the party regarded signing the MoU as being tantamount to putting a gag order on the opposition in parliament and eliminating checks and balances on the government.

“In reality, signing the MoU weakens the role of the opposition especially when MPs of those parties that have signed are swiftly given allocations of RM3 million unlike parties that refuse to sign,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He was responding to the accusation by DAP that Warisan is “potentially causing multi-cornered fights among the opposition camp” and had “betrayed their loyal allies”.

“During the tenure of this MoU there was excessive spending under the Covid-19 budget, which was supported by PH, even though Malaysia was heavily in debt. In spite of the massive spending, today the rakyat continue to suffer economically due to the effects of the pandemic. To date, there is still political instability which has only escalated with the elections drawing near. Was it really necessary to sign that MoU?” he asked.

“Furthermore, Warisan was not even informed of the decision to sign the MoU. If we were allies, should we not have been told of the matter? Instead we only learned about it from the mass media.

“On the subject of betrayal, let me remind Tanjong Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon that while we were in the thick of fighting Umno and Bersatu in the Sabah election of 2020, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was especially busy in Kuala Lumpur,” Siambun claimed.

He was busy gathering Statutory Declarations (SDs) from Umno and Bersatu in his attempt to get “strong, formidable, convincing” majority to secure the post of Prime Minister. This was finally revealed by Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman in June this year when he admitted the SD to back Anwar for Prime Minister was real, he said.

Siambun said that while Anwar was implementing his plan, Warisan was in a war with Umno and Bersatu in Sabah, the very parties that the PH chairman was cosying up to in order to get SDs.

DAP, he said, was fully aware of what was happening and has been consistently supporting Anwar in his bid.

“Yet, Warisan is accused of betraying when the party gave its utmost to ensure victory for the then Warisan Plus that consisted of Parti Warisan, Upko and PH. Who betrayed who?

“There was never a moment that Warisan did not give full support and cooperation to its allies. A strong point in case is the Sandakan by-election in May 2019 when DAP won by a whopping majority after winning areas that it had never been able to capture. It was when Warisan came in to help campaign tirelessly that votes poured in for the DAP candidate Vivian Wong,” he said.

When PH was the federal government, Siambun pointed out that Warisan made repeated calls for greater allocation to Sabah, particularly the annual special grant and 40 per cent revenue owed, as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). Unfortunately, despite being allies these calls came to no avail.

With all these cases in point, is it any wonder that Warisan decided to break away from PH? A relationship needs trust as its foundation in order for it to work and unfortunately it is absent in this case.

“The only form of coalition or alliance that Warisan seeks is with the people of Malaysia,” he said.