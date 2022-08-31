223 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 31): Sabah recorded 223 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with 11.18 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 2,379 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

“Although the total number of samples today is lower than the 2,602 samples yesterday, the positivity rate is higher compared to the previous day.

“Today’s positivity rate is 11.18 per cent compared to 10.11 per cent yesterday,” he said in a statement.

A total of 216 from the 223 cases recorded on Aug 31 are in Category 1 and Category 2, three cases in Category 3 and four cases in Category 4.