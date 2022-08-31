Abang Johari: S’wakians remain patriotic despite fight for state’s MA63 rights

KUCHING (Aug 31): Sarawakians are still proud citizens of Malaysia even though the state is fighting to regain its rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Sarawak’s privilege or rights do not need to be questioned as steps taken to regain them under the Agreement were in line with what had been agreed upon by previous leaders.

“All Malaysians need to understand the concept of the Federation and have a high spirit of nationalism.

“The people of Sarawak demand that the rights and privileges of Sarawak be respected and recognised by the federal government but this does not mean that Sarawakians do not have high spirit of patriotism for the country,” he said at the state-level National Day celebration in Betong today.

Citing Sarawakian national athletes Dato Pandelela Rinong and Gustin Bonnie Bunyau, he said these ‘anak Sarawak’ had strived hard for the country so that the national anthem ‘Negaraku’ can be heard in the international sports arena.

“Likewise, Sarawakians are also proud when national doubles badminton players Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik won the world championship in Tokyo three days ago,” he added.

Abang Johari pointed out that as part of the Federation, the state accepted that certain power lies under the federal government; certain rights and autonomy were under the Sarawak government as well as concurrent powers shared by both governments.

“But what is certain is that there must be a form of cooperation and collaboration between the federal and state so that development can be carried out smoothly.

“Without close cooperation between these two parties, the result can be seen from what happened 22 months ago under the administration of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government. It is the people who will ultimately be on the losing end,” he stressed.

He said Sarawak was always open to work together for the benefit of all parties and the people.

“However, if there is a dispute regarding the power and rights of the state or federal government, the court should be the judge of the truth.

“This was why when Sarawak demanded tax or SST on petroleum products from Sarawak, the court’s decision was that Sarawak has the right to impose SST,” he said.

He said since 2019, Sarawak has collected RM8 billion in SST and with the price of crude oil that has increased, he was optimistic that the SST for this year will also increase.

“The increased revenue will then be returned to the people through the implementation of various development programmes and assistance to the people,” said Abang Johari.

The state-level National Day celebration was graced by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Among those present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar as well as state cabinet ministers and dignitaries.