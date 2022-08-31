‘Bayar gaji’, TMJ tells SUFC in burn on IG over unpaid players salary

KUCHING (Aug 31): Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has called on the Sarawak United Football Club (SUFC) to pay the salary arrears owed to their players and officials.

Tunku Ismail under the handle hrhcrownpriceofjohor on Instagram commented ‘Bayar gaji‘ (pay the salary) on SUFC, under the handle officialsarawakutdfc, Instagram post yesterday.

SUFC in its response to TMJ earlier today stated ‘memang tengah diusahakan Tuanku‘ (it is currently being sorted out, Your Highness’).

The remark by TMJ had nonetheless received many likes and replies since yesterday by other Instagram users commending him for reprimanding SUFC.

An Instragam user with the handle francisfaris thanked TMJ for giving a needed wake-up call to the SUFC management, stating it was not the first time such matter had happened, and the football club had still not learnt from past mistakes.

Another Instagram user zarulrazali thanked TMJ for showing his concern while petrus_augustine_jay suggested TMJ to come to Sarawak to give ‘ceramah’ or lecture to the SUFC management and president.

Most of those who replied also expressed how embarrassing it is for Sarawak to have such a problem plaguing its professional football team and they expressed their sympathy to the players and officials whose salaries are in arrears.

It was recently reported that SUFC president Dato Posa Majais had said all salary arrears owed to players and officials are expected to be settled soon.

Posa added that the matter would be resolved after a new allocation from the Sarawak government was approved for the team which is playing in the Super League.

The SUFC players were left in dire straits due to alleged payment delays from the SUFC management.

According to a letter dated Aug 7 sent to the team’s management by the players and officials, salaries for April, May, June and July this year were still pending.

Also pending are medical, flight claims and match bonuses together with payments from the previous football seasons and accommodation rental payments.

The SUFC group (players and officials) told the management that they were collectively concerned with the constant delays in salary obligations and other financial commitments.

“We have been reasonable, patient, understanding and above all, hardworking.

“We have been nothing but professional thus far. Despite constant delays, we are committed to giving our very best in training and games considering the constraints on the team.

“However, we have financial obligations and families to look after. As we write this, we are being owed salaries, allowances and claims,” stated the group in the letter.

They added that delayed salary payments had violated Clause 3.4 of their contracts which reads: “The club on a monthly basis, as agreed between the club and the player in accordance with Schedule A, shall pay the players salary on the specified date.”

It is understood that the letter was signed by all players of the team and their management had also not made Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions since January last year.

Meanwhile, Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) confirmed that they have received several reports from SUFC players.

The association said that it started issuing notices to SUFC to pay arrears to several complainants on June 14 and a follow-up notice was also given to the SUFC management on July 8.

Although they have received a response from the club to settle the salary arrears, until now, the arrears have not been fully cleared.

PFAM said it would bring the matter up to Fifa’s National Dispute Resolution Chamber (NDRC) soon.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) on the other hand have slashed RM100,000 from SUFC’s broadcasting rights fund and channeled it to the team’s players and officials.