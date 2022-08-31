Cuepacs Sarawak grateful to PM for six incentives for civil servants

KUCHING (Aug 31): Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak is grateful to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for announcing six incentives for civil servants.

Cuepacs Sarawak chairman Omar Bahrein Unin said despite the financial constraints it was facing, the government remained concerned about the wellbeing of public servants.

“We are grateful to the PM who has announced six incentives for civil servants.

“Cuepacs Sarawak understands the government’s financial difficulties since the Covid-19 pandemic and now the endemic phase,” said Omar in a statement today.

He added the state and central Cuepacs will continue to work together to work on proposals that have been brought forward to the attention of the government, among which are two annual salary increments (KGT), shortening of time-based contract periods to 10 years, creating a DG56 grade for teachers, introduction of a new minimum wage of RM1,800 and higher fixed allowance which would provide relief to civil servants to cope with the increase in the cost of living, and increment in regional incentive payments and public service allowance.

Omar said Cuepacs Sarawak also hoped that the government would introduce a new remuneration system to replace the current system that has been used since 2002.

“Cuepacs Sarawak has noted that the prime minister has informed that a new remuneration system needs to be implemented in the near future and is currently under the review of the Public Service Department as it involves some matters demanded by Cuepacs,” he said.

On Aug 30, the Prime Minister announced several good news for civil servants including an additional RM100 in their KGT and special financial assistance (BKK) of RM700 for 2023.

He said the additional KGT of RM100 is for civil servants from Grade 11 to 56 and will be paid from January 2023 to a total of 1.28 million civil servants, involving financial allocation of RM1.5 billion.

He also announced the BKK of RM700 for civil servants in Grade 56 and below, as well as RM350 for government pensioners and non-pensionable retirees, which also will be paid in January 2023.