Fire destroys 4 food stalls, canopy in Sebuyau

KUCHING (Aug 31): Four food stalls in Sebuyau town was totally destroyed by a fire which started around 4.30am this morning.

Also destroyed was an adjacent canopy which was used to sell clothing.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said the fire was put under control by the local Bomba volunteers prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters from the Sebuyau and Simunjan fire stations used a 60 metre hose to fully control and extinguish the fire.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up their operation.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.