Flash floods strike low-lying areas in Bintulu following continuous heavy rain

BINTULU (Aug 31): Flash floods struck several low-lying areas here following continuous heavy rain in the morning.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) Bintulu officer Bonnie Madisun said APM personnel were deployed to monitor the situation in the affected areas at 9.15am.

He said among the locations monitored were Jalan Tanjung Kidurong, Sungai Sebatang and Sungai Plan areas.

According to Bonnie, the water level at Rumah Jarau squatter area was about three feet while the water levels at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong and Sungai Sebatang were about one foot.

He said several roads were also flooded but still passable for vehicles.

Bonnie said the flood situation was still under control and no temporary evacuation centre had been opened so far.

Meanwhile, on social media, netizens shared information, photos and videos of the flooded areas to alert the public and relevant authorities.

Some traffic lights had also malfunctioned due to the flash floods and in other areas, small vehicles were seen queuing at the roadside because some sections of the road were inundated.