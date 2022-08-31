Flying of Jalur Gemilang highlights state-level National Day in Betong

BETONG (Aug 31): The state-level National Day celebration was highlighted by the flying of the Malaysia flag or the ‘Jalur Gemilang’ inside the Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan Sports Hall here today.

The celebration kicked off with a performance by a group of percussionists followed by a speech from Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi, who is minister-in-charge of this year’s state-level National Day celebration.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg also delivered his address during the event.

The Jalur Gemilang was raised ceremoniously after Abang Johari’s address, and the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud initiated the celebration’s symbolic launching ceremony.

After the Jalur Gemilang was raised, honoured guests, officials and all those who attended the event witnessed performances showcasing the unity and diversity of Sarawak and Malaysia too.

There were also performances by local singer Karen Libau and nationally-renowned singer Datuk Hattan during the celebration apart from a special poem recital performance known as Bangkit Teguh Bersama.

Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah were among those present during the event.

Other guests who were also present were Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and UKAS), Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Sarawak Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and other officials.

Meanwhile the Kembara Merdeka Keluarga Malaysia (KMKM) convoy which went through 33 districts in Sarawak, from Telok Melano to Lawas before turning back to Betong today for the state-level National Month celebration also arrived just before the event today.

Before the main event, Julaihi performed the flagging-off for the ‘Unity Ride’ event, held in conjunction with the state level national day celebration here earlier.

Also, last night more than 3,000 people were present to show their support for the Merdeka Eve concert known as the ‘Konsert Pentas Ambang Hari Kebangsaan’ here in conjunction with the celebration.

Held at the compound of the Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan Sports Hall, the concert, which started at around 8pm, was hosted by the Sarawak Arts Council (MSS).

The concert featured local singers and bands such as Karen Libau, Max Kueh, Eyqa Saiful, Ricky El, Adens Kundang, Dayangku, Band D’cipta and Band Masterpiece.