King to officiate Sukma 2022 opening ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to officiate the opening ceremony of the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) on Sept 17.

Al-Sultan Abdullah relayed this decision during an audience and the presentation of the invitation to officiate at Istana Negara yesterday, according to a statement from Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today.

The statement added that His Majesty was then given a short briefing on the preparations for the Games, organised by the National Sports Council (NSC) and scheduled from Sept 16 to 24.

A total of 31 types of sports will be contested, featuring 426 events, that will be held around Klang Valley, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan and Langkawi, Kedah.

Almost 9,000 athletes and officials from 15 competing contingents have confirmed their participation for Sukma this year. – Bernama