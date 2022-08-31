KMKM convoy arrives in Bintulu, escorted by big bikers

BINTULU (Aug 31): The second arrival of Kembara Merdeka Keluarga Malaysia (KMKM) 2022 convoy here on Monday was enlivened with the participation of high-powered motorcycles from Bintulu Big Bikers Association.

The roar of their high-powered machines was enough to attract the attention of people lining the route to Rumah Ijau Undah, Sungai Sebemban, Kuala Tatau.

The convoy was flagged off at Promenade Hotel Bintulu by Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming.

The presence of the convoy at the longhouse was meant to promote the Merdeka@Komuniti DUN Jepak programme, with various activities such as colouring contest for individuals aged 40 and above and ‘Komuniti Keluarga Malaysia’ decorated car competition held.

Bintulu Big Bikers Association deputy chairman Azman Drahman said this was their first participation in the state-level programme in conjunction with the National Day celebration.

He said the association had previously joined a convoy in conjunction with the Bintulu divisional-level National Month do.

“We are always open for invitation to participate in any convoy in the future, which is not limited to the Bintulu area,” he said.

Azman said this was a very meaningful convoy for them as it reminded them and the community of the fighting spirit of the previous generations, and to promote patriotism among the people.

“The diversity of races and backgrounds of the convoy members is a reflection of unity and togetherness in the association,” he said.

Bintulu Big Bikers Association has ties with high-powered motorcycle associations not only in Bintulu but also from Brunei and Indonesia, he added.

Meanwhile, Bintulu District Officer Muhammad Dino Amid in his opening speech said the spirit of ‘Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama’ among the people would further facilitate the development programmes of the Sarawak government.

“When there is togetherness, unity and cooperation among the community, all government efforts and plans in bringing development to the people will be easier to realise,” he said.

The convoy arrived in Bintulu on Monday after several stops in northern Sarawak, namely Lawas, Limbang and Niah.

Their next stop is Tatau before heading to Betong today for the state-level National Day celebration.