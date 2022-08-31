KMKM convoy met on arrival by KM runners in Tatau

BINTULU (Aug 31): The Kembara Merdeka Keluarga Malaysia (KMKM) 2022 convoy arrived in Tatau around 3pm yesterday, accompanied by about 100 runners.

They were local runners who were taking part in the ‘Larian Keluarga Malaysia’ held in conjunction with the district-level Merdeka@Komuniti Tatau programme.

The KMKM convoy was welcomed by Tatau District information officer Donny Minggu Ling.

Tatau assistant district officer Calvin Ligong, 36, who was one of participants of the run, said the programme could strengthen rapport among the multi-racial people in Tatau apart from the joy of celebrating the National Day.

“It (run) can foster cooperation and teamwork. It is not just about winning the race but rather leading a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Another participant, Ibrahim Abu Othman, 34, said he participated in the run in support of a healthy programme held in conjunction with the National Day celebration.

He said it could promote the patriotism spirit among the participants of various races.

Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai congratulated the Malaysian Information Department and Tatau District Information Office for organising the programme in celebrating the National Day.