Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck in Miri

MIRI (Aug 31): A 27-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at Jalan Batu 1, Kuala Baram yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, in a statement, said the police received a report regarding the accident that occurred at around 7.48pm.

“Investigation at the scene found that a pickup truck driven by a 69-year-old man, which was entering an intersection heading towards Senadin, collided with a motorcycle which was heading towards Lutong from Kuala Baram.

“The motorcycle was dragged to the right side of the road by the pickup truck, causing it to catch fire,” he said.

He added that the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Miri Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.