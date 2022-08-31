Nancy: Admin complex for S’wak, federal agencies to be built in Simunjan

KUCHING (Aug 31): An administrative complex for Sarawak and federal agencies will be built in Simunjan, said federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

Nancy, who is also Batang Sadong MP, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has given the green light to the project which will be implemented in stages.

She also said a residential area will be developed as well for the civil servants working in the administration complex.

“This project is one of the six cores outlined for the development of Batang Sadong and Simunjan, namely infrastructure and physical development,” she said at the Simunjan-level National Day celebration at Simunjan Padang Sentral on Monday night.

Also present were Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris and acting Simunjan district officer Zainap Halip.

The event was organised by Anak Jati Simunjan Welfare Association (Perkajas) in collaboration with Simunjan district office.

Perkajas and Simunjan district office also organised the National Day countdown the following night at the same venue.

Attended by some 2,000 people, the event saw fireworks display and singing of patriotic songs.