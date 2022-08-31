National Day eve anti-crime blitz in Bintangor nets duo for drug possession

BINTANGOR (Aug 31): Two men were arrested for alleged drug possession during a major anti-crime operation by Meradong police on National Day eve.

Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi in a statement yesterday said the suspects, aged 37 and 41, were caught in possession of methamphetamine at a roadblock set up by police.

“Both suspects hail from Saratok and were arrested when a search of their car found one packet containing substance believed to be syabu, under the front passenger seat,” he said.

He said while a body search on the duo did not produce any illegal items or substance, they both tested positive for drugs.

“The seized syabu weighed approximately 45g. We are now investigating where the suspects obtained the drug from,” added Sekam.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.