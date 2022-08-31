Northern S’wak journos pay last respects to late Datin Sylvia Lim

Wednesday, August 31
By Norni Mahadi on Sarawak

Jong (fifth left) and NSJA members with Ting (ninth right) when paying their last respects to the late Lim.

MIRI (Aug 31): Members of Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) yesterday paid their last respects to Datin Sylvia Lim, the wife of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, who passed away Aug 28.

The delegation was led by NSJA president Andy Jong who is also Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) president.

Lim passed away at the couple’s residence in Tanjong Lobang after battling cancer for over a year.

The funeral will be held tomorrow (Sept 1) at Fairy Park Miri Memorial Park, Lambir.

