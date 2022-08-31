Over 3,000 attend Merdeka Eve concert in Betong

BETONG (Aug 31): More than 3,000 people were present to show their support for the Merdeka Eve concert known as the ‘Konsert Pentas Ambang Hari Kebangsaan’ here last night.

Held at the compound of the Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan Sports Hall, the concert, which started at around 8pm, was hosted by the Sarawak Arts Council (MSS).

The concert featured local singers and bands such as Karen Libau, Max Kueh, Eyqa Saiful, Ricky El, Adens Kundang, Dayangku, Band D’cipta and Band Masterpiece.

The climax of the concert was enlivened with a fireworks show for about 20 minutes that lit up the space of Betong town.

Present to witness the concert were Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and his wife Datin Amar Dato Doreen Mayang, Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi who is minister-in-charge of this year’s state-level National Day celebration.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and his wife Datin Rosemarie Wong and Deputy Minister of Women, Children and Community Wellbeing Development Mohamad Razi Sitam were also present.

Other guests who were also present were Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat and his wife Datin Claudia Regina Janting, State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and his wife Datin Sri Baduyah Bujang, Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri, Krian assemblyman Friday Belik, Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapor and Betong Division Resident Richard Michael Abu Nawas.

The Betong division is hosting the state-level National Day celebration this year.

Today, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to officiate at the state-level National Day celebration event which is set to take place at the Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan Sports Hall.

The Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Datuk Patinggi Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib is also expected to attend the event as well.

Meanwhile, Julaihi had also performed the flagging-off for the ‘Unity Ride’ event at the Betong Sports Complex this morning.