Pedestrian killed after hit by lorry at Jln Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Aug 31): A pedestrian died after he was hit by a lorry at KM88 Jalan Kuching-Serian around 1.30pm yesterday.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said the deceased has been identified as James Bonny Chahat from Kampung Karangan Jaya, Serian.

“The deceased was said to have darted across the road and was knocked down by the lorry who did not manage to avoid on time,” said Aswandy.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. His body was later sent to the Serian Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

The lorry driver who was travelling from Serian to Sri Aman was not hurt in the accident.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.