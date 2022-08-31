Ranchan Pool the ‘in’ place for holiday makers

KUCHING (Aug 31): Ranchan Recreational Park in Serian saw a fair amount of satisfied visitors spending their National Day holiday today.

The park, located a few minutes away from the town and about an hour drive from Kuching, attracts visitors with its waterfalls, natural pool, rocky river beds, pristine forests, picnic spots and chalets for overnight stays.

One of the visitors, Nizam Abdullah, rode his motorcycle all the way from Kota Samarahan to the park with his two friends to celebrate Malaysia’s Independence Day.

“The three of us rode our motorcycles from Kota Samarahan to Ranchan to celebrate the day when we heard there would be a lot of people coming.

“So we are riding here today to bring the spirit of patriotism everywhere with us in conjunction with the National Day,” said Nizam.

They picked the park as their destination when they heard that it had had its infrastructure upgraded, which prompted them to visit the place.

Meanwhile, a group of students from Politeknik Kuching had thought of Ranchan to spend the national holiday. They planned to ride their motorcycles a bit further from where they are residing, which is Matang.

Most were at the park for the first time as they comprised students from places like Kanowit, Mukah and Labuan.

“This is my first time in Ranchan. It is worth it as we come from far away (Matang), which took us about two hours, and we get to see beautiful waterfalls and pool.

“However, I think the parking space for motorcycles could be better if it has a roof,” said one of the students.

Jamali Sibo from Petra Jaya on the other hand brought his family over to have a sight-seeing tour of the park.

“Today is the National Day which means a public holiday for everyone, so it is my chance to bring my family to visit places like this.

“It has been about seven or eight years since I last came here. There have been so many changes, way better than before. It didn’t look like this the last time I came,” said Jamali.

He said it would be better still if there were chalets at the park so people could spend the night there.

A couple of employees of the recreational park were also met to enlighten everyone about the existence of the chalets.

One of them, Stephanie Jene, said most people were aware of the existence of chalets at the park. She, however, lamented that most people came to the park for a day-trip to see the waterfalls and have picnics.

“The chalets here are mostly booked by people who attend conferences and seminars in downtown Serian when hotels or inns are full,” she added.

Another employee, Audrey Nais, said many facilities had been upgraded this year, including huts and barbecue spots, which are better now compared to the last time.

“We also have contractors to keep up with the park’s cleanliness. There used to be rubbish strewn all over in the forest and waterfalls. No more. The contractors would inspect and pick up the rubbish left by visitors,” she said.