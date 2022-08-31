Reported to have resigned, Azalina says still PM’s special adviser as of Aug 31

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said today denied rumours that she had quit as special law and human rights adviser to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

A former minister, Azalina was appointed to the post last October 2.

“I wish to confirm that as of 31 August 2022, I am still serving as the Law and Human Rights Adviser,” she said in a brief post on her Facebook this morning.

She added the hashtag: #KeluargaMalaysiaTeguhBersama

She also wished Malaysians a Happy Merdeka to commemorate the peninsula’s 65th anniversary of independence from colonial rule.

Several news outlets had reported Azalina’s resignation as the PM’s adviser yesterday following rumours circulating on Twitter.

Among them, Malay daily Sinar Harian cited an unnamed source last night claiming Azalina tendered her resignation from the post yesterday but has since filed a fresh story of her denial. – Malay Mail