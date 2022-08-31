Sarawak ready to collaborate with foreign investors to develop hydrogen economy, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Aug 31): The Sarawak government is ready to collaborate with foreign investors such as Korea and Japan to develop the state’s hydrogen economy, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In view of this, he said he would be traveling to Korea this weekend to strengthen ties with investors there.

“In October, I will also be fulfilling the invitation to Japan to share my views on hydrogen as a new fuel source towards energy transition from carbon fuel to carbon-free fuel in order to support the world’s efforts to overcome global climate change,” he said at the state-level National Day celebration in Betong today.

Abang Johari said the state through Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Energy will also be establishing a research and development (R&D) collaboration with Petronas to produce sustainable fuel from algae.

“The aviation industry produces a lot of greenhouse gases which are one of the main causes of global warming.

“Airplanes cannot use hydrogen as fuel but bio-fuel can be an alternative fuel that is very suitable for powering the airplane engine,” he said.

He also expressed his confidence that Sarawak will have its own petrochemical hub that will provide more job opportunities for the people of Sarawak, especially the youths in view of the latest commitment by Petronas.

“Petronas has given their commitment to channel more gas for the purpose of developing a petrochemical hub in Tanjung Kidurong in Bintulu with the construction of a second gas channeling plant in Tanjung Kidurong,” he said.