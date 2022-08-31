Sebuyau folk mark National Day with boats displaying state, national colours (Video)

KUCHING (Aug 31) : Sebuyau townfolk have brought the National Day celebration to another level as they sailed across the Sebuyau River with a parade of boats decorated with the national and state flags.

Those on the boat could be heard singing the National Day song ‘Tanggal 31 Ogos’ – a patriotic song which was made famous by the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad – and accompanied by the beat of the ‘kompang’ (traditional hand drum).

The video of the National Day boat parade, which has garnered over 189 reactions and 486 shares as of 1.10pm, was recorded by a Facebook user Jalaluddieynz Mohd.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, Jalaluddieynz said national day boat parade was part of the programme hosted by Kampung Seberang Sebuyau Rukun Tetangga titled ‘Program Kembara Uniti’.

The programme, which started at 9am today, was held at Sungai Sebuyau.