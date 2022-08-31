Senator: Rumah Jungan Gerang fire victims in Selangau need financial support

BINTULU (Aug 31): The fire victims of Rumah Jungan Gerang at Mile 36, Tamin in Selangau are in need of financial support that will help them to rebuild their lives and also buy other necessities, said Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol.

Speaking after presenting financial assistance to the fire victims yesterday, Rita said she was informed that the fire victims already have sufficient food and clothing as donations continued to pour in from the public.

“I would like to thank the associations, individuals and government agencies for their support and contributions made for the fire victims,” she said.

She also expressed her sympathy to the residents involved and hoped that they would remain strong.

“We can feel the feeling of losing homes and properties but at the same time, we are thankful that there were no casualties during the fire incident,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rita presented financial assistance of RM10,000 to the fire victims which are currently being temporarily housed at the Maria Indai Ukaristia Church.

She was accompanied by Penghulu Julia Awal and other longhouse chiefs.

A total of 171 residents were left homeless after a fire destroyed their 33-door longhouse on at about 6.45am on Aug 23.