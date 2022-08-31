Sheda wants state govt to have dialogue on BKSS 9.0 with private sector

KUCHING (Aug 31): Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) is requesting the Sarawak government to have a dialogue with the private sector to consider and include key stakeholders in the Sarawak economy who have been left out of Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 9.0.

It pointed out a new mechanism is also needed to assist private contractors and developers.

“This is to minimise the risk of abandoned projects as well as stoppage in supply of affordable housing by the private sector for reasons beyond their control,” Sheda president Augustine CH Wong said in a press statement yesterday.

Sheda made the request when expressing its support for the call by Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) for the Sarawak government to consider the plight of private contractors and developers.

“The sudden manifold price increase of construction materials and other inputs has put developers in a tight situation.

“This is especially true for private developers and contractors who are constructing affordable housing where selling prices are capped,” Wong said.

He said the rolling out of BKSS9.0 is certainly commendable as it will facilitate the viability of government contractors to carry on with existing projects and thus minimise the number of ‘project sakit’ (sick projects) in Sarawak.

He pointed out that to ensure that there is a constant supply of affordable housing in Sarawak, there is a need to look at the capping of selling prices so that they commensurate with existing building costs, as developers are not able to undertake projects at a financial loss.

Furthermore, he added, commercial bankers will not be willing to grant bridging finance to any private contractor or developer to undertake loss-making ventures.

Although abandoned housing projects by private developers are not many in Sarawak, he said it is timely for the Sarawak government to review the mechanism to assist private developers who cannot increase the prices of affordable houses while doing their level best to complete such houses even under the current challenging circumstances.

Earlier on, SBF secretary-general Datuk Jonathan Chai expressed disappointment that the BKSS 9.0 did not reach out to private contractors and developers undertaking affordable housing projects, to help them overcome the spike in the construction materials prices.

Chai said the highlight of BKSS 9.0 was the introduction of the Variation of Price (VoP) 2.0, which caters for the increase in price of construction materials for all state-funded projects.

He said such special provision would definitely help a lot of contractors undertaking state-funded projects in tackling the inflationary pressures of building materials and related services, and consequently, to get the projects going.

“Otherwise (those state-funded projects) would likely turn into ICU (sick) projects.

“The only disappointment is that nothing is provided to help the contractors and developers in coping or overcoming the spike in the prices of the construction materials especially those undertaking the construction of affordable housing from the private sector,” he said.

The BKSS 9.0 was announced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday.