Singapore to have first hydrogen power plant by H1 2026

SINGAPORE (Aug 31): Singapore will have its first hydrogen-ready power facility Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant, following a final investment decision by Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, via its wholly-owned unit Keppel Energy, to develop the 600MW state-of-the-art, combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant.

Keppel Infrastructure is a wholly-owned unit of Keppel Corporation, a Singapore flagship multinational company providing solutions for sustainable urbanisation.

In a statement issued on its website, Keppel Infrastructure said the total investment for the plant, expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, is estimated to be about S$750 million. It will be built on Jurong Island’s Sakra sector.

To run initially on natural gas as primary fuel, the plant is also designed to operate on fuels with 30 per cent hydrogen content and has the capability of shifting to run entirely on hydrogen, it said.

In addition, as a CCGT power plant, it will be able to produce steam for use in industrial processes for the energy and chemicals customers on Jurong Island, it said.

“This advanced CCGT will be the most efficient among the operating fleet in Singapore and will be able to save up to 220,000 tons per year of CO2 compared to Singapore’s average operating efficiency for equivalent power generated.

This translates to taking about 47,000 cars off the road per year, Keppel Infrastructure, one of Singapore’s electricity retailers, said.

With the energy sector accounting for almost 40 per cent of Singapore’s carbon emissions, the company said decarbonising electricity generation is at the core of the global climate change effort and one of the key features of Singapore’s Green Plan.

Meanwhile, Energy Market Authority (EMA) chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun said Singapore’s electricity demand is projected to grow with increasing electrification and economic growth.

As such, Ngiam said the EMA welcomes investments by the private sector to bring in best-in-class technologies in power generation.

“Being hydrogen-ready, this power plant by Keppel will contribute towards greater efficiency and lower carbon emissions. This will support Singapore’s transition to a more sustainable energy future while ensuring the security and reliability of electricity supply to consumers,” Ngiam said. – Bernama