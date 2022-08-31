SMK Sibu Jaya United wins Sibu Division Malaysia Little League U16

SIBU (Aug 31): SMK Sibu Jaya United won the Sibu Division Malaysia Little League Under 16 which was held at SMK Sibu Jaya on Aug 27.

With the win, the team will be competing in the central zone level competition which will be held in the middle of September.

SMK Durin won the second place while SMK Sibu Jaya Bitara and SMK Lanang shared the third place.

Assistant officer for Youth and Sports Sibu Division Melvin Chambai Gurang closed the event, which was also attended by Sibu Education Office Talent Development Unit officer William Anut and SMK Sibu Jaya principal Jeffery Stephen Mikai.

Meanwhile, SMK Nanga Dap A will also be representing Kanowit to compete in the central zone level competition after wining the Kanowit Division Malaysia Little League Under 16 on Aug 23.

SMK Sedaya A won the second place while SMK Sedaya B and SMK Sedaya C shared the third place.