Solar case: Rosmah files last minute application to recuse Judge Mohamed Zaini

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor filed a last-minute application to recuse High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan from hearing or making a decision on her corruption case involving the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.

The application was filed on the grounds of the purported leaked judgment of her case which was prepared by another judge that was viralled by the mass and electronic media last Aug 26 .

She filed the notice of motion through Messrs. Akberdin & Co yesterday, naming the public prosecutor as respondent.

In the notice of motion, which was obtained by the media, Rosmah, 70, is seeking an order for a stay of the judgment to be made at the end of the solar case, which has been set for tomorrow, or any date after that, until the disposal of the notice of motion in question or the investigation into the matter has been completed.

She is also seeking an order that with the self-recusal of the judge, the solar case should be heard, retried or decided by another High Court judge. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —