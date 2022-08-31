STEM50 programme to be launched in Nangka in Sept, says rep

SIBU: A programme called STEM50 to enhance student enrolment in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects will be launched in Nangka constituency next month.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is Nangka assemblyman, said he will ‘adopt’ 150 Form 1 students from three secondary schools under the constituency for the programme.

The schools are SMK Kampung Nangka, SMK Agama Sibu and SMK Jalan Oya.

“I will adopt 50 students from each school. They have been identified through a diagnostic test run by a committee headed by Sibu district education officer and the school principals.

“Those selected for the programme are potential students and able to progress to do STEM. They will be adopted until they reach Form 3 because when they reach Form 4, they will be separated into Science and Art streams,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the closing of the STEM Enrolment Lab here yesterday.

“If a year I can adopt 150 students, in three years to come I will have 450 students, hence we will have more students in this stream,” he added.

The lab, attended by about 40 school principals and teachers, was organised by the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development.

Dr Annuar also informed that it was mentioned during the lab that teachers prefer to start instilling pupils’ interest in STEM at the primary school level.

According to him, the lab would also be organised in the northern and southern zone, with a working committee formed after the final series.

“Inputs gathered during the lab will be compiled and presented to the state government by the working committee on how we can improve the number of STEM enrolment in Sarawak.

“STEM is very important for Sarawak to move towards Industrial Revolution 4.0 and this is why we need more students in STEM.

“We know education is under the federal government but because this is so important to Sarawak, we want to complement whatever the Ministry of Education is doing in order to help students in the state,” he said.