Wan Junaidi: Cabinet to see full special investigative report into Adib’s death in Sept

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): The government’s special committee will finally present its full investigative report into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim to the Cabinet next month.

De facto law minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the exhaustive report was completed within the given nine-month timeframe today from the time the special committee began investigations last December 21.

He said the report contains diverse views from appointed experts and representatives of the relevant ministries, departments and agencies.

“This special committee has also implemented various initiatives to identify the cause of death including interview sessions of case witnesses and review sessions of investigative documents at the Committee’s War Room which are held almost every week.

“In addition, Incident Reconstruction Sessions have also been held with all relevant agencies to simulate the incident based on closed-circuit television (CCTV), video recordings and statements from witnesses to the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Adib, 24, was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station and he was critically injured during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27, 2018.

He was then taken to the Subang Jaya Medical Centre and later transferred to the National Heart Institute.

Despite showing signs of recovery, he died three weeks later on December 17.

The Coroner’s Court ruled on September 27, 2019 that Adib died as a result of a criminal act by more than two unidentified people but noone has been prosecuted so far despite several arrests. – Malay Mail