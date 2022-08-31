Woman found dead in drain after drinking with friends in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 31): A 50-year-old woman was found dead inside a drain at Jalan Bambangan, Gaya Utama Inanam, early Wednesday morning.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent Hajah Kalsom Idris said the body was found by members of the public around 2.11am.

According to Kalsom, police investigation revealed that the woman had earlier gone to a nearby restaurant for a drink with friends.

“The woman, who was intoxicated, decided to walk home alone.

“Fearing for the woman’s safety, the friends looked for her and found her unconscious inside a drain by a roadside,” said Kalsom, adding that a police report was immediately lodged.

Police investigation at the scene did not find any foul play involved and the body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

Police are still investigating the case to determine the actual cause of her death, said Kalsom.