227 Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 1): Sabah recorded 227 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 390,123 to date.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said most of the cases are in Categories 1 and 2, with no and mild symptoms.

“A total of 225 out of 227 cases today are in Category 1 and Category 2 and one case each in Category 3 and Category 4.

“Kota Kinabalu again recorded triple-digit cases with 113 new infections, an increase of 36 cases compared to yesterday’s.

“Meanwhile, five other districts recorded double-digit infections led by Tuaran with 21 cases, Tawau 19 cases, Penampang 15, Sandakan 12 and Putatan 10 cases,” he said.

Lahad Datu, Beaufort and Papar which recorded double-digit infections on Wednesday only recorded single-digit new cases on Thursday.

Six districts recorded zero infections namely Beluran, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Nabawan, Semporna and Tenom.